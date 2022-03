Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz says his chamber of the general assembly got off to a heated start this session. Some Republican state lawmakers are holding up the rest of the senate in passing a redrawn congressional map for Missouri. Senator Schatz says the goal is to gather for the good of Missourians.

The Missouri Legislature has only passed one bill so far this session.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!