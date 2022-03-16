Push to create Dolly Parton literacy program in Missouri

Country music star Dolly Parton started a reading program in 1995 to honor her father, who could not read or write. Today, the program, called “Imagination Library”, gives over one-million free books each month to inspire kids to read. Two Missouri legislative bills aim to launch Imagination Library within Missouri’s school districts to children ages birth to five years old. During a Missouri Board of Education meeting, member Peter Herschend said he supports these bills.

Through the program, the country singer would partner with the state to provide the books to schools. The bills would require the Legislature to designate at least five-million-dollars annually to the fund.

