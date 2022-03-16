Surveillance camera found in Cape Veterans’ Home bathroom, suspect arrested

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau Veterans’ Home found a surveillance camera in an employee restroom on March 8th and immediately contacted the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The device was disguised as a small cellphone charger. They removed the device from the restroom and turned it over to authorities. All residents and employees were notified of the incident and asked to report any suspicious devices or activity they notice. Support group services to discuss the incident are also being offered. A suspect was arrested by Cape Girardeau police, but released pending formal charges from the prosecutor’s office. The police department has not released any information on the suspect or whether the camera recorded any activity in the restroom.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!