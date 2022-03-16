Truck crashes into medical clinic in Cape Girardeau

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, a small truck plowed through the windows and walls of Cape Family Care on Keystone Drive in Cape Girardeau. The vehicle was well into the waiting room before it came to a stop. No one was in the building at the time of the crash because it was before the office opened. When Dr. Robert Bieser and his wife, Teresa, arrived for work, they were met with several firetrucks and ambulances. An elderly woman was driving her husband in to have bloodwork when she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while attempting to park in front of the clinic. Emergency crews summoned by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department worked to erect pillars to support the roof. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

