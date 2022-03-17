Ashcroft Receives State Senate Redistricting Maps from Judicial Commission

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced yesterday that the Judicial Redistricting Commission has filed Missouri State Senate redistricting maps with his office. Ashcroft, as secretary of state, serves as the chief elections officer for Missouri.

The district maps were received by Ashcroft’s office Tuesday at 4:48 p.m. from the Office of Administration and will soon be available on the office website; SOS.mo.gov.

“I applaud the House citizen panel for their quick and unanimous efforts regarding Missouri House districts and, as well, want to thank the judges for finishing the new senate districts while candidate filing is still open,” Ashcroft said. “Running for office is a great endeavor. I commend those willing to put forth the hard work and financial resources required to run a campaign.”

Candidate filing will continue through March 29 during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For a current list of filed candidates, visit s1.sos.mo.gov/candidatesonweb. For more information on candidate filing, visit sos.mo.gov/elections/candidates.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!