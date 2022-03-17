Driver plows into 2 Butler County Sheriff’s Department vehicles during traffic stop

Authorities said a driver who was both distracted and under the influence almost caused serious injury to sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night. Two Butler County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a K-9 officer were making a traffic stop shortly before 11 p.m., when their vehicles were hit by a passing vehicle. While no serious injuries were reported from the accident, 30-year-old Hayley Davis, of Qulin, was arrested and cited for first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated. Davis was allegedly both under the influence and using her cellphone when she hit the vehicles on Highway 53, near Butler County Road 206. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

