Malden man sentenced to serve 7 years for firearm charge
A Malden man was sentenced to serve seven years in federal prison for a firearm related charge. 25-year-old Keith Farr was found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm. Farr was pulled over for a traffic violation in the City of Cape Girardeau last August. He was asked to exit his vehicle after the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the center console area. A stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a small bag of meth were subsequently discovered during a search of the interior. A criminal background check revealed Farr had prior felony convictions for burglary, theft, and unlawfully possessing a firearm. At his guilty plea hearing last December, Farr admitted that the firearm belonged to him. After serving his 84-month sentence, Farr will be placed on supervised release for a period of three years.