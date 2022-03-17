MO inmates gain computer programming skills to be successful when they leave prison

In 2018, a program called Launch Code was tested within Potosi Correctional Center to equip inmates nearing release with computer programming and job readiness skills. The six-month program has been expanded to Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific and the first class of students graduated yesterday. Haley Shoaf, with Launch Code, says education and access to upwardly mobile jobs are critical in preventing offenders from returning to prison. She explains why the nonprofit chose Missouri to get this effort off the ground.

Shoaf says a couple of the pilot program graduates have jobs in the tech field already and others are furthering their education.

