SPECIAL ALERT for Motorists Traveling U.S. 60/U.S. 62 from Kentucky through Illinois into Missouri

Interstate 57 is closed in both directions from I-55 to the Illinois state line until further notice due to a multi-vehicle incident.

Other river crossings include:

• I-155 in Caruthersville

• MO Route 74 in Cape Girardeau

• I-255, I-64, I-70, I-270 in St. Louis

• I-55 in Memphis, Tennessee

Please visit the Traveler Information Map for up-to-date information. https://traveler.modot.org/map/?district=SOUTHEAST

A multi-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston, MO, has both directions of Interstate 57 blocked.

Early reports indicate this crash involves 70 or more vehicles. It has an initial 4 hour estimated duration, but that is likely to be extended to 8 or more hours.

This is to notify anyone traveling from Kentucky through Illinois into Missouri on U.S. 60 and U.S. 62 that most highways that provide an alternate route around this crash site are already snarled and are expected to remain so for hours.

Anyone heading west into Missouri from Kentucky should consider a detour via the I-155 Mississippi River Bridge at Dyersburg, or a detour through Cape Girardeau, MO, to detour westward from there.

KYTC will share updates from our MODOT neighbors as new information becomes available.

Check the WAZE App or Google Traffic for a view of the extent of the traffic backup.

Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.

