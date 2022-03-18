5 confirmed dead after multi-vehicle crash in Charleston on I-57

Heavy fog yesterday morning led to an accident resulting in multiple fatalities on I-57 near Charleston. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a rescue call around 8 a.m. at the 13 mile marker on I-57 as one vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi-truck and was pinned underneath. It is believed the incident was caused by heavy fog and led to a chain reaction of accidents. Early reports indicate the crash involved 70 or more vehicles. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker reported that there were at least five fatalities around 2 p.m. and he was still on scene. There were many injuries as well, with some being transported by ambulance to area hospitals as far away as Paducah, Kentucky. The exact number of injuries was not known by mid-afternoon as emergency crews continued to work the accident scene. Fog complicated the rescue attempts as well as heavy fire coming from some of the trucks involved in the accident. Some emergency helicopters were unable to fly to the scene due to the heavy fog and smoke. All roads leading into Charleston were shut down due to traffic and emergency vehicle usage.

