Bonne Terre shootout leaves officer, gunman dead
A police officer and a gunman died following a shootout early yesterday morning at a motel in Bonne Terre that left another officer wounded. Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m. As they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out firing a handgun, shooting both officers. The officers returned fire, killing the man, who was identified as 21-year-old James Emery, of St. Louis. 30-year-old Officer Burns was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. 28-year-old Cpl. Worley was flown via medical helicopter to a St. Louis trauma center, where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the leg. Burns had been with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years, and Worley is a seven-year veteran of the department.