Bonne Terre shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

A police officer and a gunman died following a shootout early yesterday morning at a motel in Bonne Terre that left another officer wounded. Bonne Terre Officer Lane Burns and Cpl. Garrett Worley were dispatched to a reported disturbance at a Motel 6 about 12:30 a.m. As they approached the room where the disturbance was reported, a man came out firing a handgun, shooting both officers. The officers returned fire, killing the man, who was identified as 21-year-old James Emery, of St. Louis. 30-year-old Officer Burns was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. 28-year-old Cpl. Worley was flown via medical helicopter to a St. Louis trauma center, where he was undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to the leg. Burns had been with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years, and Worley is a seven-year veteran of the department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!