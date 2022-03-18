Missouri could create a registry for convicted murderers

Missouri’s sex offender registry could be expanded to include one with individuals who are on probation or parole for first or second degree murder. State Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring the bill. Roberts says Missourians often don’t know when someone guilty of such violent crimes is living or working near them.

State Representative Rasheen Aldridge says he is concerned that once individuals do their time, the legislation puts a black cloud over them. If a committee approves the bill, the proposal would then head to the House floor for debate.

