Missouri state agency hiring event looked promising, say organizers
Twenty state agencies talked to hundreds of job candidates at a hiring event Wednesday in Jefferson City. Organizer Dawn Sweazea of the Office of Administration says there is a wide range of open jobs—when so many departments are severely understaffed.
Sweazea says the new pay increase recently OK’d by the Legislature makes it easier to recruit. Critical service-based workers will make at least $15 an hour under the new pay scale. The job fair featured higher-paying jobs as well.