Missouri state agency hiring event looked promising, say organizers

Twenty state agencies talked to hundreds of job candidates at a hiring event Wednesday in Jefferson City. Organizer Dawn Sweazea of the Office of Administration says there is a wide range of open jobs—when so many departments are severely understaffed.

Sweazea says the new pay increase recently OK’d by the Legislature makes it easier to recruit. Critical service-based workers will make at least $15 an hour under the new pay scale. The job fair featured higher-paying jobs as well.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!