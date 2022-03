The February 2022 consumer price index (CPI) for food is nearly eight percent higher than one year ago – the highest increase since July of 1981. University of Missouri Professor Scott Brown says the producers aren’t getting a large share of the food inflation.

Brown predicts food prices will begin falling this fall. He says there’s no slowdown in consumer demand for groceries despite the spike in prices.

