Washington County man sentenced to 96 months for possession of a firearm

A Washington County man was sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for a firearm charge. 35-year-old Eli Rawlins, of Irondale, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rawlins appeared for his plea and sentencing hearing yesterday before United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau. On February 6th, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating a motor vehicle theft of a Chevrolet Tahoe, when he observed the stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in Patton. The victim of the theft had also reported that her firearm was inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Rawlins was found seated inside a Chevrolet Silverado truck parked in the same driveway. After determining that the victim’s firearm was missing from the stolen Tahoe, the trooper approached Rawlins and inquired about the victim’s firearm. Rawlins admitted that he had removed the gun from the Tahoe and placed it inside the Silverado, where it was recovered by the trooper. Rawlins has prior felony convictions for third-degree assault in Madison County and second-degree burglary in St. Francois County and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!