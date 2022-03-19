Menu

Trading Post – March 19

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Pop-up camper

Buys & sells vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

Round & square baled hay – ph #: 573-283-5925

————–

10 acres of land near Cape

Truck & motorcycles – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Model train items – ph #: 573-576-1544

————–

Aluminum pickup tool box – $50 – ph #: 573-579-5537

————–

Yard Sale – County rd 450 – Scott County near Minor

————–

Park bench – $30

Jigsaw/scroll saw – $150

Concrete planters – $20 – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Aluminum Purple Martin house – w/pole – $45 – ph #: 573-335-7802

————–

Buying: acoustic guitar/mandolin/banjo – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Buying: Hi 8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595

————–

Wrought iron porch supports – ph #: 573-837-5352

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: