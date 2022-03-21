Butler County prosecutor: No charges sought in December officer-involved shooting

Charges will not be filed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in December. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Casey Proctor made the announcement Friday, upon completion of the review of evidence in the case. She stated that the officer was justified in using lethal force after reviewing all of the evidence and charges will not be filed. Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 3 p.m. Dec. 19 to a report of a sexual assault at a home in Oglesville. During the investigation, a male suspect, identified as Chris Craft, was shot and killed. Law enforcement at the scene reported Craft was armed and pointed a weapon at deputies, firing two shots. A deputy returned fire and Craft was shot, later dying from his injuries. An investigation was immediately begun by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The patrol then turned its findings over to Proctor for review. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

