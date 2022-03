Shoppers are apparently getting used to paying more for their groceries. University of Missouri Professor Scott Brown says food inflation is to blame for much higher prices on items like beef and pork.

Brown says higher food prices are expected to continue for several months with some relief possible in the fall. He says things could change depending on fuel prices and the war in Ukraine.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!