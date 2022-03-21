ISP investigate two shootings in Mounds, IL

The Illinois State Police are investigating two shootings that happened in Mounds, IL. On Friday around 4:45 p.m., ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Mounds Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of McKinley Street. A 17-year-old male suffered injuries sustained by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., ISP DCI – Zone 7 was requested by the Mounds Police Department to investigate another shooting in Mounds, IL. A 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old man both suffered injuries sustained by gunfire and were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any information on the events that occurred, they can contact the ISP DCI – Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, extension 1207. The investigation is open and on-going.

