A Kansas City doctor expects a relatively milder uptick in coronavirus cases in Missouri as a result of a new variant. The BA.2 subvariant is surging in China and Europe. Doctor Mark Steele, with the University of Missouri Kansas City, says that if Missouri sees another surge in cases, health care workers will be ready.

Steele expects another COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended.

