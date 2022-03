The White House is touting the passage of a federal bipartisan infrastructure law. During a virtual event with Missouri leaders, Missouri State Director of Rural Development Kyle Wilkens called the American Rescue Plan and infrastructure law game changers for rural Missouri.

The infrastructure law includes seven-billion dollars for Missouri’s roads and bridges, 250-million for airports and 100-million dollars to expand broadband internet.

