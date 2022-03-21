Monday, March 21st, 2022
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
St. Louis, MO — One man is in custody after St. Louis police say he tried to carjack two officers who were in a fully marked police car. Officers were responding to a call for shots fired around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning when police say a man stepped into traffic, walked to the passenger side of the police vehicle, and pointed a handgun at them.
According to a police summary of the incident, “The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car. The suspect took off running.” Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.