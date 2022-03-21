Multiple fire departments battle blaze Sunday in Cape

All Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched to a fire yesterday afternoon. When firefighters arrived about 2 p.m., they found a vacant story-and-a-half house on Bloomfield St. with smoke emanating from the first floor with the fire extending to the second floor. The flames were extinguished within 45 minutes with mutual aid from the Jackson, Fruitland, Gordonville, East County and Scott City fire departments. Fire and smoke damage to the house was determined to be light, with an estimated cost of $30,000. The report listed one firefighter as having been injured, but did not include further details.

