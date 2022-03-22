Alabama Live in Concert comes to Cape Girardeau

Friday, May 27 @ 7:00PM

SHOW ME CENTER

Aaron Tippin Featured as Very Special Guest

at the Show Me Center Concert

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 25 AT 10AM

Ticket Price: $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $129.50

(plus applicable service charges)

There is an 8 ticket limit per household

Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA will perform LIVE! IN CONCERT at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show Me Center on Friday, May 27, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25th at 10:00am.

Tickets and information are available at www.ShowMeCenter.BIZ or by visiting www.theAlabamaBand.com. The most-celebrated group in country music history will be joined by country hitmaker AARON TIPPIN.

About ALABAMA:

It’s been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It’s a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music. Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for ALABAMA’s stellar career. The group introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today’s brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. Five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities. For more information on ALABAMA, visit www.thealabamaband.com.



About Aaron Tippin:

Aaron Tippin signed his first recording contract with RCA Nashville in 1990. His debut single, “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War & helped to establish himself to the everyday man. Tippin has released a total of nine studio albums and two compilations, with six gold certifications and one platinum certification among them. In addition, he has charted more than thirty singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three number ones: “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio” (1992); “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You” (1995) and “Kiss This” (2000) as well as the top ten hits “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way,” “My Blue Angel,” “Workin’ Man’s Ph.D.,” “For You I will” and “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” to just name a few.

