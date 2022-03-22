Ceremony to Thank I-57 Emergency Responders for Multi-Agency Efforts March 24 at 3 p.m.

A thank you ceremony will be held Thursday, March 24 at 3 p.m. to recognize emergency responders who assisted with incident management, recovery, and clean-up efforts during the March 17, 2022 Interstate 57 incident in Mississippi County. The ceremony will be held at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District Office complex in the garage. The garage is behind MoDOT’s District Office, located at 2675 North Main St., in Sikeston, Missouri.

“This type of incident requires multi-agency coordination and consistent communication,” said Mark Croarkin, MoDOT Southeast District Engineer. “From the first call we received to the reopening of Interstate 57, we appreciated so many agencies pulling together to assist during this unfortunate event.”

Anticipated speakers include:

The Honorable Mike Kehoe, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri

Patrick McKenna, Missouri Department of Transportation Director

The following agencies are being invited for this multi-agency recognition: MoDOT, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Mississippi County, city of Charleston, and many other state and local emergency responders. For more information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636).

