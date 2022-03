Missouri’s U.S. Senate candidates from both sides of the aisle are calling for Eric Greitens to quit his pursuit of the Republican senate nomination. His former wife has accused him of domestic violence and being mentally unstable. Joey Parker tells us about the complaints and fallout.

