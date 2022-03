Illinois State Police arrested a Golconda, IL man last Thursday. On March 17, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 officials arrested 20-year-old Jacob Lemon for obstructing justice in an ongoing possession of child pornography investigation from August of 2021. Lemon was taken to Saline County Jail and released on a $25,000 bond. No further details are available at this time.

