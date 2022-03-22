Missouri Senator Josh Hawley tells Supreme Court nominee of his concerns

Before her opening statement yesterday, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson heard remarks from U.S. Senators, including Josh Hawley. After a Twitter barrage of criticism last week, Senator Hawley voiced his opinion yesterday about what he claims is evidence of Judge Jackson not being tough enough on sex offenders. He cited seven cases where the judge gave less than the recommended punishment for some sex offenders.

The senator also complimented Judge Jackson calling her “enormously thoughtful and accomplished.”

