MO bill would create grant program to incentivize K-12 learning based on mastery of skills

Missouri’s K-12 education system could somewhat shift from a chronological age and seat time model to competency-based learning. This type of learning is based on students demonstrating their mastery of skills before moving to the next level in their education. Stacy Preiss, representing an education nonprofit called Aligned, says the organization supports the bill that would award grants to eligible school districts to provide competency-based learning.

A Missouri House committee is considering the bill that would also launch a task force to study and develop competency-based education programs in public schools. During a hearing yesterday on the measure, no one spoke in opposition to the bill.

