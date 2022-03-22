SEMO Giving Day focuses on Impactful Gifts in 1,873 minutes

Southeast Missouri State University invites its students, alumni, friends, faculty and staff to celebrate and support the University by participating in SEMO Giving Day today.

This year’s SEMO Giving Day theme is “1,873 Minutes, when small gifts make a big impact” – honoring the University’s birthday.

Founded in 1873, Southeast has a proud history of excellence in education. First founded as a normal school and teachers college, the institution has grown into a comprehensive University with more than 150 academic programs in five colleges. To celebrate the University, SEMO Giving Day offers an opportunity to give back to the campus and make an impact on future students.

The University launched an 1,873-minute campaign via social media (#InvestInTheNest), email and phone, inviting participants to help raise funds that directly benefitting students on campus.

As one Southeast community, donors can make a difference across campus, meet multiple needs and support student success, said Dr. Trudy Lee, vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

“The generosity of our Southeast community, our alumni and friends across the country; our faculty, staff and students; and businesses throughout the region is incredibly important – they know first-hand how much a college investment has impacted their careers and lives,” she said. “Donors can choose to support any number of impactful opportunities in any area across campus important to them. SEMO Giving Day is when we come together to support the community that has given so much toward our own futures, and to celebrate everyone who gives a little to make a big difference.”

Donors can give online at semo.edu/givingday. Southeast Missouri University Foundation staff and Annual Fund student representatives will be calling alumni and friends throughout the day.

Additionally, throughout the day, the University’s Facebook page will showcase updates on the progress towards the $30,000 goal.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!