Tuesday, March 22, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Los Angeles, CA — A reckless driver in a rented Tesla crashed into two parked cars while attempting a “dangerous stunt” on a steep residential Los Angeles street. The footage, posted by the LAPD, shows a black 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne at Baxter and Alvarado streets just after midnight in the city’s Echo Park section as breathless spectators look on.



Video shows the car speeding past the intersection and dramatically soaring down the hill before colliding into several trash cans and two parked cars. The Tesla was then abandoned at the scene and Los Angeles cops are now looking to track down its driver in the misdemeanor hit-and-run crash.



The LAPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the daredevil driver. Several spectators at the scene posted video of the foolhardy stunt. One nearby resident told KABC the Tesla slammed into the back of his car. No injuries were reported, but authorities said the reckless trick could’ve ended much differently.



