Two arrested in Butler County on meth charges
Two Butler County residents were taken into custody last week on felony drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Devini Sansoucie and 28-year-old Kreg Atkisson, both of Poplar Bluff, were each arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seatbelt. Atkisson is also being charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. They were both taken to the Butler County Jail on a 24 hour hold.