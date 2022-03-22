Two arrested in Butler County on meth charges

Two Butler County residents were taken into custody last week on felony drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Devini Sansoucie and 28-year-old Kreg Atkisson, both of Poplar Bluff, were each arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seatbelt. Atkisson is also being charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. They were both taken to the Butler County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!