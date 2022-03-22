What could Missouri’s lawsuit against the school board group mean for other nonprofits?

The state Attorney General’s Office has filed another lawsuit – this time against the Missouri School Boards’ Association claiming the nonprofit is withholding open records. MSBA is a nonprofit organization – and whether it is required to comply with the state’s open records laws, known as the Sunshine Law, will be determined in court. Board president of a nonprofit called the Missouri Society of Executives, Morgan Mundell says the lawsuit could have dark outcomes for Missouri nonprofit organizations.

Mundell says Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, wants records about the National School Board Association, as well as guidance on race-based history, masks mandates and meeting policies regarding students with disabilities.

