Child Find Events Scheduled in Hardin, Johnson and Pope Counties

Early School Readiness Screening

Parents with children under age five, who are diagnosed with a developmental delay or disability, can often find it difficult to get the services their child needs prior to Kindergarten. To help, Southern Seven Head Start and area Pre-K programs have scheduled their annual free Community “Child Find” Screening events throughout the region.

The purpose of these events is to identify children, age birth to five, who live in the lower seven counties in Illinois, who require services and are enrolling in the programs for the 2022-2023 school year.

These events are conducted as part of the Preschool for All (PFA) program, a high-quality program funded by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) that brings together qualified staff, a proven curriculum, and parent involvement to help prepare children for success in school. Screenings for children consist of game like activities and are conducted by Child and Family Connections.

In Illinois, the Child Find Project provides public awareness services as part of the comprehensive Child Find system. Child Find is a component of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) that requires states to identify, locate and evaluate all children with disabilities, aged birth to 21, who are in need of early intervention or special education services. Head Start programs focus on children age birth to 5 years, while Pre-K programs are for those children age 3 to 5.

The goal of the Child Find Project is to educate the public about the importance of early intervention and early childhood special education services for eligible children as early as possible in their development. The Project is in charge of the development and statewide dissemination of resources and service information to Illinois schools, early intervention providers, health care providers, and the general public.

Head Start is a comprehensive child development program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and serves families with young children age birth to five. Services include the areas of education, school readiness, social service, health and family involvement. Illinois State Pre-K is a preschool education program funded by the ISBE Early Childhood Block Grant Program and serves children ages three and four and is designed to improve school readiness through education and parent education services. Both programs are available at no cost to parents.

This year’s Child Find Screening location dates and appointment information by county:

Hardin County: May 6 from 8:30 to 3:00 at Hardin County Elementary School in Elizabethtown. Call 618-287-7601.

Johnson County: March 25 from 8:30 to 2:30 at New Simpson Hill Elementary School in Ozark. Call 618-658-8536. April 21-22 from 8:00 to 2:30 at Vienna Elementary School in Vienna. Call 618-658-8286. May 13 from 8:00 to 2:30 at Goreville Elementary School in Goreville. Call 618-995-2141.

Pope County: May 3 from 8:30 to 3:00 at Pope County Elementary School in Golconda. Call 618-683-2142.

Please bring the following:

Child’s Certified Birth Certificate

Current physical and shot records

Proof of family income (one month of pay stubs or 2021 W2’s, taxes, TANF or SSI).

For more information about the Community “Child Find” Screening, contact Sharity Gaddis, Southern Seven Head Start Enrollment Specialist at 618-634-2297, ex. 9127.

