KFVS to Stream Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate 

KFVS is scheduled to present the Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate on its digital and streaming platforms at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28. The announcement comes from KFVS12 News Director Roger Seay. The debate is hosted by the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau and the Cape Public Library. Heartland News journalist Jeff Cunningham will moderate the debate at the library.

According to Seay, the debate will be available at the KFVS News app on mobile phones and tablets, at the KFVS12.com website, and on the KFVS streaming app using the Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire platforms.

Scheduled to participate in the debate are Bob Fox, incumbent Cape Girardeau Mayor, and Stacy Kinder, current City Council Representative for ward 6.

Each candidate will be given three minutes for an opening statement. Questions will be asked in an alternating format with each candidate being allowed two minutes to respond. Following responses, each candidate will have an opportunity for a one-minute rebuttal. If time allows, written questions submitted from the audience may be asked. Audience members will have an opportunity to submit written questions as they enter the room.

Potential topics of debate include:

• Abandoned buildings

• Airport planning

• Economic Development planning

• Possible Marina

• Parks and Recreation

• Public safety and crime

• Streets

• Workforce Recruitment

“These issues are important to the citizens of Cape Girardeau,” said Seay. “We hope Cape residents who don’t attend in person will watch one of our digital platforms to get informed on the candidates.”

The Cape Girardeau Mayoral Debate is hosted by the Cape Public Library, and co sponsored by KFVS and the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.

“Our Rotary Club recognizes that understanding where candidates stand on issues is a critical part of any election,” said Tracey Glenn, member, Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau. “We are happy to host this event, in conjunction with the Cape Girardeau Public Library, to provide an opportunity for the voters of Cape Girardeau to learn more about our mayoral candidates.”

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!