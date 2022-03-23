Man leads police on chase after allegedly stabbing woman with screwdriver

A Kennett man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman with a screwdriver. Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson reports that shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers began an investigation into a domestic violence incident. A witness at the scene told officers that the male suspect had stabbed a woman in the leg with a screwdriver and then forced her into a vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle at an area parking lot and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled the scene which initiated a pursuit that lasted for about an hour and a half. The vehicle traveled into Arkansas before crossing back into Missouri near Qulin. The pursuit came to an end on Highway 84, west of Kennett. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joseph Staggs, of Kennett, was arrested on multiple charges including active felony warrants for domestic violence and assault. The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. Staggs is being held in the Dunklin County Jail pending the filing of charges by the Dunklin County Prosecutor.

