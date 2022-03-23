Missouri could change its Medicaid healthcare eligibility requirements

An effort is underway to change Missouri’s Medicaid healthcare eligibility requirements. A state Senate committee is reviewing a proposed ballot measure, sponsored by State Representative Cody Smith. He wants to include work and residency requirements and clarifies that the Legislature has the authority to fund Medicaid expansion. In 2020, voters approved letting another 275-thousand Missouri adults on government-funded healthcare.

The committee has not yet voted on the measure.

