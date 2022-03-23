Missouri unemployment benefits could be on the chopping block 

The Missouri Senate debated a bill Monday night that could cut unemployment benefits from 20 to 8 weeks, if Missouri’s average jobless rate is at or below 3.5-percent. State Senator Mike Bernskoetter says his bill aims to put more people back to work while so many jobs are open. State Senator Karla May says the Legislature has been working to cut unemployment benefits for years.

The plan would also require the state to forgive coronavirus unemployment overpayments to Missourians who were incorrectly but non-fraudulently paid jobless benefits. The upper chamber did not vote on the measure.

