Ethanol plants in Missouri are capable of producing more fuel to help relieve the pain at the gas pump. Bradley Schad of the Missouri Corn Growers Association says they could ramp up capacity quickly.

Schad says regulations make it difficult for gas stations to sell 15-percent ethanol between June and mid-September. He says E-15 is currently about a dime cheaper than regular gas and E-85 costs a dollar less per gallon.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!