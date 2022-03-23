Patrol releases report on accident on I-57 that left 5 dead, 15 injured

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released a report in the series of accidents on I-57 that left five dead and 15 injured. With the large number of vehicles involved and high number of injuries, it took Missouri Highway Patrol investigators several days to sort through all of the information. The accident began at 8 a.m. Thursday on southbound I-57 at the 13.4 mile marker, just outside of Charleston, when a semi-truck driven by 39-year-old Jose Lopez-Ortiz, of Laredo, Mexico, struck the rear of a semi-truck driven by 57-year-old Henry Donnerson, of Memphis, Tennessee, causing a chain reaction of crashes. Lopez-Ortiz received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!