Pulaski County State’s Attorney Press Release for Mounds, IL shooting
In relation to the shootings in Mounds, Illinois, between Friday, May 18, 2022 and Sunday, May 20, 2022, Lisa C. Casper, Pulaski County State’s Attorney, states that the matter is part of an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Zone 7, and she is not at liberty to discuss any details. However, State’s Attorney Casper reports that there are no individuals in custody and no pending arrest warrants. The State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police urge anyone with information relating to the incidents to please contact the ISP DCI – Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.