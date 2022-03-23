State Representative Districts
2022 Redistricting
Region Legislators
Missouri House of Representatives
Rep. Dale Wright (R) – District 116
North Madison County
• Cherokee Pass
• Cobalt Village
• Fredericktown
• Junction City
South St. Francois County
• Bismarck
• Farmington
• Iron Mountain Lake
Rep. Mike Henderson (R) – District 117
North St. Francois County
• Bonne Terre
• Desloge
• Leadington
• Leadwood
• Park Hills
Rep. Chris Dinkins (R) – District 144
North Bollinger County
• Sedgewickville
South Madison County
• Marquand
Iron County (All)
Rep. Rick Francis (R) – District 145
Perry County (All)
Ste. Genevieve County (All)
Rep. Barry Hovis (R) – District 146
North Cape Girardeau County
• Part Cape Girardeau (City)
• Jackson
• Oak Ridge
• Old Appleton
• Pocahontas
District 147 – Vacant (Formerly Rep. Wayne Wallingford)
• City of Cape Girardeau (including some un-incorporated area)
Rep. Herman Morse (R) – District 151
South Bollinger County
• Glen Allen
• Marble Hill
Southwest Cape Girardeau County
• Allenville
• Delta
• Gordonville
• Whitewater
Missouri Senate
Sen. Elaine Gannon (R) – District 3
St. Francois County
Ste. Genevieve County
Sen. Holly Rehder (R) – District 27
Bollinger County
Cape Girardeau County
Iron County
Madison County
Perry County