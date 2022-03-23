Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Vero Beach, FL — A drunk driving suspect who told Florida cops she had not consumed alcohol was contradicted by her own nine-year-old son, who declared from the car’s back seat, “Mom, you can’t lie to the police. You did drink.” According to investigators, Kristin Wiley, a 49-year-old teacher, narrowly avoided striking a police car as she drove on a Vero Beach street around 2:00 a.m yesterday.



The cop car, with its lights flashing, had pulled over to handle an unrelated incident. When deputies approached Wiley’s 2018 Ford, they spotted her son, who was not wearing a seatbelt, “in the backseat curled up and crying.” As detailed in an arrest affidavit, a cop noted that the wobbly Wiley’s eyes were “watery and red in color” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting off her person and her breath.” When asked if she had been drinking, Wiley said “No.”



That is when, cops say, Wiley’s son replied to his mother’s answer by saying, “Mom, you can’t lie to the police. You did drink.” Wiley, who reportedly admitted to consuming “two vodka mixed drinks at a party,” declined to perform field sobriety exercises. Wiley later agreed to a breath test, which recorded her alcohol content at nearly three times the legal limit. She is now being held in the Indian River County jail in lieu of $2500 bond.

