Bill would add oversight on money flow from medical pot program to Veterans Commission

A House committee is considering adding legislative oversight to how veterans get their money from the state medical marijuana program. The House Veterans Committee heard from bill sponsor Jason Chipman. He wants to ask voters to add extra reporting on the tax revenue that comes from legal medical cannabis, after the cannabis program pays its bills. The rest of the tax revenue is supposed to go to the Veterans Commission. Chipman and most of the committee are veterans. Director of the state medical marijuana program Lyndall Fraker says he welcomes the oversight.

Voters would have to approve the Constitutional change in a coming election, if the resolution passes.

