Chaffee woman charged with animal abuse

A Chaffee woman is facing felony animal abuse charges for allegedly trying to bury her dog alive. Authorities say 19-year-old Breawna Austin put zip ties around her dog’s back legs and then tried to bury the dog near the Juden Creek Conservation Area. Someone found the severely injured lab-mix on Sunday, March 20 and took it to Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau. Court records state that animal control brought the dog, named Pepper, in as a stray in February. At that time, she weighed 47 pounds. Pepper now weighs less than 30 pounds and has a severe cut to one of her back legs. Austin is currently being held in the Cape Girardeau City Jail.

