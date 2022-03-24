Missouri could change the way it funds the state’s public colleges and universities

Missouri’s public colleges and universities could get state funding based upon what their graduates get paid. The Missouri Senate Education Committee is considering the bill that would also fund higher education based upon the number of students receiving Pell grants as well as seeking public service degrees. Committee Chair, Cindy O’Laughlin questions one of the factors.

Bill sponsor, State Senator Karla Eslinger says lawmakers should not pick winners and losers through state funding. She says the legislation would also ensure that schools are providing a service to students and that their degree will continue to have value.

