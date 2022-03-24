MO House gives initial approval to eminent domain legislation for utility purposes

The state House has given preliminary approval to legislation in response to the planned building of a power transmission line across eight northern Missouri counties. Under the bill, in eminent domain proceedings, just compensation for agriculture or horticulture land would be 150-percent of fair market value, which would be determined by the court. State Representative Michael Burton says he opposes the effort.

Bill sponsor, state Representative Mike Haffner says the legislation is about leveling the playing field and giving the agriculture industry a fair market value for their land. Under the bill, any electrical utility that proposes building a transmission line must provide a minimum 50-percent of its electrical load to Missouri consumers to be allowed to condemn property.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!