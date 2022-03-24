One arrested in connection to shots being fired in Hayti

One person has been taken into custody on assault and firearm charges in Hayti. The Hayti Police Department reports that on Sunday officers were dispatched to West Lee Street after receiving a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers located several individuals outside. During the course of the investigation, officers learned who the suspect was. Officers also conducted several interviews with multiple subjects. Jahmarlon Patterson Jr., of Hayti, was arrested on charges of 1st-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials say that Patterson is being held at the Pemiscot County Justice Center and no bond has been set.

