Vehicle break-ins lead to pursuit through multiple counties

Yesterday around 4:00 am, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting multiple vehicle break-ins near Fruitland in Cape Girardeau County. A witness observed the vehicle involved in the break-in and attempted to follow it. The suspects began to shoot at the witness, and the witness stopped following the suspects. No injuries were reported. Deputies quickly caught up to the suspect vehicle, a traffic stop was attempted, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit involved multiple jurisdictions and agencies. The chase ended in Jefferson County, resulting in an arrest. A manhunt is underway in Jefferson County for the remaining occupants of the vehicle and is believed to be two women. The Jackson Police Department also received multiple calls of a vehicle break-in, which is believed to be related to this investigation. No other details were released. This is still an ongoing and active investigation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!