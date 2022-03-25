2 arrested in Carbondale, IL shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this week in Carbondale, IL. 18-year-old Zoremoreyon Moore, of Marion, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery with a firearm. 19-year-old McKenzie Timms, of Carbondale, was also arrested in connection with the shooting. She faces charges of concealing or aiding a fugitive and obstructing a peace officer. The charges stem from a shooting Sunday afternoon on East Main Street that sent one person to the hospital. Both Moore and Timms were arrested without incident in Marion by Marion Police. Both were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!